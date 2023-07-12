Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] Stock trading around $22.95 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] slipped around -0.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.95 at the close of the session, down -1.03%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Endeavor to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”), a global sports and entertainment company, will release its second quarter 2023 results after market hours on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day.

The earnings release and the live call will be accessible via Endeavor’s IR site – investor.endeavorco.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on Endeavor’s IR site shortly following the call and will be available for at least 30 days. Questions from investors should be submitted as far in advance of the call as possible to investor@endeavorco.com.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock is now 1.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EDR Stock saw the intraday high of $23.265 and lowest of $22.745 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.26, which means current price is +12.39% above from all time high which was touched on 04/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 3801049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $32.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has EDR stock performed recently?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.30, while it was recorded at 23.18 for the last single week of trading, and 22.31 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +55.72. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.45.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.71. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] managed to generate an average of $11,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. go to 24.90%.

Insider trade positions for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]