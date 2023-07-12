Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is 43.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] gained 4.17% on the last trading session, reaching $54.97 price per share at the time. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 12:52 PM that Dynatrace Named a Leader and Positioned Furthest for Vision and Highest in Execution in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability.

Report marks the 13th consecutive time Gartner has named Dynatrace a Leader in APM and Observability.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced that Gartner has named it a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability. Gartner evaluated nineteen vendors and positioned Dynatrace furthest for Completeness of Vision and highest for Ability to Execute. This is the thirteenth consecutive time Gartner has named Dynatrace a Leader in this report. Complimentary copies of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability are available on the Dynatrace website.

Dynatrace Inc. represents 289.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.05 billion with the latest information. DT stock price has been found in the range of $53.00 to $55.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 4662918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $52.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 48.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DT stock

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.77 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.22, while it was recorded at 52.32 for the last single week of trading, and 41.29 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 11.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dynatrace Inc. [DT]