Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] fell -85.29% so far this year. What now?

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: DFLI] gained 15.13% or 0.23 points to close at $1.75 with a heavy trading volume of 22337270 shares. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Dragonfly Energy Partners with World’s Largest Teardrop Manufacturer to Provide Full Lithium Power Systems.

Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Batteries will be standard equipment in every nuCamp recreational vehicle beginning in the 2024 model year.

Battle Born Batteries will provide full lithium power systems for nuCamp travel trailers and truck campers including inverters and other components.

It opened the trading session at $1.78, the shares rose to $1.84 and dropped to $1.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DFLI points out that the company has recorded -83.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, DFLI reached to a volume of 22337270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFLI shares is $8.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for DFLI stock

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, DFLI shares dropped by -38.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7841, while it was recorded at 1.5380 for the last single week of trading, and 6.6578 for the last 200 days.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.83. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.96.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]