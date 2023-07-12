CytoMed Therapeutics Limited [GDTC] moved up 61.60: Why It’s Important

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ: GDTC] gained 61.60% on the last trading session, reaching $5.64 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that A*STAR Spinoff CytoMed Therapeutics Announce a Patent for its Licensed CAR-Gamma Delta T Cell Technology Has Been Granted in the US.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC) (“CytoMed” or “Company”), a Singapore-based biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its proprietary technologies to develop novel donor cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, announce that the CAR-gamma delta T cell (CAR-γδ T cell) technology, which it has exclusively licensed from A*STAR, has been granted a patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent titled “Gamma Delta T Cells and a Method of Augmenting the Tumoricidal Activity of the Same” covers technologies for the clinical-scale expansion of γδ T cells from a small amount of donor peripheral blood cells as well as the modification of the expanded γδ T cells to incorporate a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that enables the modified cells to recognize a wide range of cancers, including both solid and hematologic cancers. CytoMed holds an exclusive, worldwide license, for use on immunotherapy, including stem cell therapy, until the expiration of the patent covering technology.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited represents 11.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $64.86 million with the latest information. GDTC stock price has been found in the range of $5.50 to $9.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 186.50K shares, GDTC reached a trading volume of 21828077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CytoMed Therapeutics Limited [GDTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytoMed Therapeutics Limited is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 178.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 80.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for GDTC stock

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited [GDTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.11 for CytoMed Therapeutics Limited [GDTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited [GDTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -192.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.00.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at CytoMed Therapeutics Limited [GDTC]