Cybin Inc. [CYBN] is 48.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] traded at a low on 07/11/23, posting a -5.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.44. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cybin to Participate in PSYCH Symposium London 2023.

– Cybin’s Chief Medical Officer Amir Inamdar to participate in a fireside chat on July 6, 2023 -.

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, is pleased to announce that Amir Inamdar, MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM, Cybin’s Chief Medical Officer, will be participating in the upcoming PSYCH Symposium 2023 taking place Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the British Museum in London, UK.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3496330 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cybin Inc. stands at 17.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.45%.

The market cap for CYBN stock reached $114.14 million, with 196.01 million shares outstanding and 147.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 3496330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76.

How has CYBN stock performed recently?

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 87.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.83 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3155, while it was recorded at 0.4679 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3993 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]