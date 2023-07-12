Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $38

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.85%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host a webcast and conference call to review its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The company’s news release will be issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants and using passcode 0327346. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. Following the company’s remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

Over the last 12 months, CAG stock dropped by -6.20%. The one-year Conagra Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.34. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.89 billion, with 477.50 million shares outstanding and 474.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, CAG stock reached a trading volume of 5444915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $41.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 110.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.21, while it was recorded at 33.27 for the last single week of trading, and 36.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.16. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $49,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 7.70%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Insider Position Details