CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] is -75.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CN Energy Group. Inc. [NASDAQ: CNEY] traded at a high on 07/11/23, posting a 4.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that CNEY Awarded License Renewal to Process and Sell Wood Products; Expects to Enhance Operating Efficiencies.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) (“CNEY” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greater Khingan Range Forasen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Tahe Biopower Plant (“Tahe Biopower Plant”), has recently received a renewed business license with authorization to process and sell timber products. The license will be mostly used by the Tahe Biopower Plant located at the Greater Khingan Range in Northeast China.

The Company regards the renewed license as a milestone, as it enables the Company to collect and process forest residuals and wood wastes more effectively and efficiently, while leveraging its proprietary technologies to create higher value-add in a seamlessly integrated process. For instance, round logs with a diameter greater than 12 centimeters can be used to manufacture wood boards, while tree branches and twigs with a diameter less than 12 centimeters, as well as sawdust, can be processed for the production of activated carbon and biochar products and for gasification to generate clean and renewable electricity. These practices are expected to enhance resource utilization, facilitate environmental protection, and prevent forest fires.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6575587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at 8.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.50%.

The market cap for CNEY stock reached $7.97 million, with 42.42 million shares outstanding and 26.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 677.83K shares, CNEY reached a trading volume of 6575587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CN Energy Group. Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, CNEY shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2093, while it was recorded at 0.1879 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7880 for the last 200 days.

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Total Capital for CNEY is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.54. Additionally, CNEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] managed to generate an average of $8,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.CN Energy Group. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

