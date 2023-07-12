Clarivate Plc [CLVT] moved down -0.21: Why It’s Important

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.67%. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Clarivate to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 3, 2023.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, announced today it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, August 3. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 3 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to review the results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The live webcast of the earnings call on August 3 will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company’s website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/182614049. A replay will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com.

Over the last 12 months, CLVT stock dropped by -31.43%. The one-year Clarivate Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.25. The average equity rating for CLVT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.53 billion, with 674.80 million shares outstanding and 555.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, CLVT stock reached a trading volume of 4290198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CLVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, CLVT shares gained by 15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.45 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.42, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarivate Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.98 and a Gross Margin at +37.42. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.89.

Return on Total Capital for CLVT is now 1.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.93. Additionally, CLVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] managed to generate an average of -$341,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CLVT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 8.95%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Insider Position Details