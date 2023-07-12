Citigroup slashes price target on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] – find out why.

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] traded at a high on 07/11/23, posting a 8.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $82.69. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM that The Trade Desk Launches Kokai – a New Media Buying Platform that Brings the Full Power of AI to Digital Marketing.

Kokai also Features Breakthrough Measurement Tools; Free Retail Measurement Data from Pioneer Retailers; Massively Streamlined Partner Integrations; and the Programmatic Table, a Revolutionary New UX.

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today launched Kokai, a new approach to digital advertising innovation that incorporates major advances in distributed artificial intelligence (AI), measurement, partner integrations and a revolutionary, intuitive user experience. With these innovations and others, Kokai ensures that marketers at all levels can easily benefit from the full power and sophistication of programmatic advertising.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6817740 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Trade Desk Inc. stands at 3.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for TTD stock reached $40.18 billion, with 489.71 million shares outstanding and 441.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 6817740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $73.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 80.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.32 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.20, while it was recorded at 77.38 for the last single week of trading, and 57.86 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.18. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.34. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $19,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]