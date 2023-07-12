Citigroup lifts Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] gained 3.52% or 0.21 points to close at $6.18 with a heavy trading volume of 7411840 shares. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Rocket Lab Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com/investors.

It opened the trading session at $6.01, the shares rose to $6.25 and dropped to $5.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RKLB points out that the company has recorded 46.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, RKLB reached to a volume of 7411840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for RKLB stock

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.97, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.19 and a Gross Margin at +3.61. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.43.

Return on Total Capital for RKLB is now -17.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.25. Additionally, RKLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] managed to generate an average of -$97,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]