Cingulate Inc. [CING] Is Currently -8.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cingulate Inc. [NASDAQ: CING] loss -8.11% or -0.08 points to close at $0.85 with a heavy trading volume of 17206944 shares. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Cingulate Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Adult Efficacy and Safety Trial of CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) for ADHD.

Results Indicative that CTx-1301 Provides Entire Active-Day Efficacy with Optimal Onset and Duration.

It opened the trading session at $1.045, the shares rose to $1.06 and dropped to $0.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CING points out that the company has recorded -19.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 54.11K shares, CING reached to a volume of 17206944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cingulate Inc. [CING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CING shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cingulate Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 85.00.

Trading performance analysis for CING stock

Cingulate Inc. [CING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.82. With this latest performance, CING shares dropped by -12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Cingulate Inc. [CING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9732, while it was recorded at 0.8986 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0386 for the last 200 days.

Cingulate Inc. [CING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CING is now -110.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cingulate Inc. [CING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.11. Additionally, CING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cingulate Inc. [CING] managed to generate an average of -$1,178,415 per employee.Cingulate Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cingulate Inc. [CING]