Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] – find out why.

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: NVVE] traded at a high on 07/11/23, posting a 1.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.69. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Nuvve Introduces Artificial Intelligence Into Its GIVe™ Software Platform Via Integration Into the FleetBox® Charge Management App.

AI will help reduce charging costs and improve the customer experience by advancing fleet vehicle forecasting with improved trip automation recommendations and enhanced scheduling predictions.

As a global vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology leader, Nuvve is pioneering the introduction of artificial intelligence into its software platform for fleets through an integration with Astrea AI®.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3547299 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nuvve Holding Corp. stands at 15.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.15%.

The market cap for NVVE stock reached $19.81 million, with 24.60 million shares outstanding and 19.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 734.99K shares, NVVE reached a trading volume of 3547299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVVE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nuvve Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvve Holding Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has NVVE stock performed recently?

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.47. With this latest performance, NVVE shares gained by 46.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.21 for Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5231, while it was recorded at 0.6379 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8267 for the last 200 days.

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -687.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.90. Nuvve Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.89.

Nuvve Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]