BTIG Research slashes price target on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] – find out why.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.15%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Over the last 12 months, STWD stock dropped by -3.95%. The one-year Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.76. The average equity rating for STWD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.08 billion, with 308.41 million shares outstanding and 293.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, STWD stock reached a trading volume of 3636287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

STWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.55 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.14, while it was recorded at 19.80 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starwood Property Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.39 and a Gross Margin at +83.78. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.01.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.93. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 267.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $2,946,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

STWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Insider Position Details