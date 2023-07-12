BofA Securities lifts MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MDU Resources Group Inc. [NYSE: MDU] price surged by 2.07 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM that MDU Resources to Pursue Tax-Advantaged Separation of Construction Services Business.

Upon completing MDU Resources Group, Inc.’s (NYSE: MDU) previously announced strategic review of its wholly owned construction services business, MDU Construction Services Group Inc., the MDU Resources board of directors has determined that it will pursue a potential tax-advantaged separation of the construction services business from MDU Resources.

The board said a tax-advantaged separation of the construction services business supports MDU Resources’ goal of enhancing value for stockholders by becoming a pure-play regulated energy delivery company, an objective MDU Resources first announced in late 2022.

A sum of 4437936 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. MDU Resources Group Inc. shares reached a high of $21.225 and dropped to a low of $20.35 until finishing in the latest session at $21.21.

The one-year MDU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.06. The average equity rating for MDU stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDU shares is $23.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MDU Resources Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDU Resources Group Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

MDU Stock Performance Analysis:

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, MDU shares gained by 1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.54, while it was recorded at 20.89 for the last single week of trading, and 28.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MDU Resources Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.72. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for MDU is now 8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.43. Additionally, MDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] managed to generate an average of $21,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.MDU Resources Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU Resources Group Inc. go to -2.10%.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] Insider Position Details