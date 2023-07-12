Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] Stock trading around $1.04 per share: What’s Next?

Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.05%. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Better Therapeutics Receives FDA Authorization for AspyreRx™ to Treat Adults with Type 2 Diabetes.

First prescription digital behavioral therapeutic device delivering novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy via smartphone.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In a randomized controlled trial AspyreRx demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant durable reductions in A1c.

Over the last 12 months, BTTX stock dropped by -40.91%. The one-year Better Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.14. The average equity rating for BTTX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.73 million, with 23.83 million shares outstanding and 5.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 245.89K shares, BTTX stock reached a trading volume of 32548156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021.

BTTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.05. With this latest performance, BTTX shares gained by 34.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8942, while it was recorded at 1.0940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2230 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Better Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -221.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.60.

Better Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] Insider Position Details