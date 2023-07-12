Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Revenue clocked in at $225.20 million, down -37.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] price surged by 4.13 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter and Files Full Year Results.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

A sum of 5654085 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.24M shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5967 and dropped to a low of $0.5499 until finishing in the latest session at $0.58.

The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5704, while it was recorded at 0.5563 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8893 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.01 and a Gross Margin at -27.59. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details