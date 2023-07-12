Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] Stock trading around $2.18 per share: What’s Next?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] gained 11.79% or 0.23 points to close at $2.18 with a heavy trading volume of 3536423 shares. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today reported the grant of 116,550 restricted stock units of Atara’s common stock to five newly hired employee. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of July 3, 2023, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first quarterly vesting date after the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vesting in 12 approximately equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates.

It opened the trading session at $1.96, the shares rose to $2.21 and dropped to $1.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATRA points out that the company has recorded -37.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, ATRA reached to a volume of 3536423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $16.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for ATRA stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.11. With this latest performance, ATRA shares gained by 15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0200, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4000 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -431.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.08. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -359.12.

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -108.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.62. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$683,539 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]