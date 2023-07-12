Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] is 25.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] closed the trading session at $3.60 on 07/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.425, while the highest price level was $3.68. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

– Generated Sequential, Monthly Performance Improvements in 2023 -.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Resumed Operations at Magic Valley, Idaho Plant in April 2023 -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.00 percent and weekly performance of 16.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 158.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, ALTO reached to a volume of 3461972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

ALTO stock trade performance evaluation

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.13. With this latest performance, ALTO shares gained by 46.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.18 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.87 and a Gross Margin at -3.50. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.11.

Return on Total Capital for ALTO is now -19.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.33. Additionally, ALTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] managed to generate an average of -$94,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.75.Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: Insider Ownership positions