AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC] moved down -1.42: Why It’s Important

AltC Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: ALCC] traded at a low on 07/11/23, posting a -1.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.38. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM that Oklo, an Advanced Fission Technology Company, to Go Public via Merger with AltC Acquisition Corp.

Oklo’s mission is to provide clean, reliable, affordable energy on a global scale through the design and deployment of next-generation fast reactor technology.

Oklo is pursuing an owner-operator model with an intention to sell power directly to customers under long-term contracts, providing recurring revenue.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6254400 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AltC Acquisition Corp. stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.99%.

The market cap for ALCC stock reached $662.56 million, with 63.95 million shares outstanding and 48.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 379.53K shares, ALCC reached a trading volume of 6254400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AltC Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has ALCC stock performed recently?

AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, ALCC shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77.

AltC Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]