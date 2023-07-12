Alcoa Corporation [AA] Is Currently 1.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] gained 1.61% or 0.55 points to close at $34.69 with a heavy trading volume of 5213103 shares. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Alcoa Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 19, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

It opened the trading session at $33.60, the shares rose to $34.87 and dropped to $33.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AA points out that the company has recorded -25.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, AA reached to a volume of 5213103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $44.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 92.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AA stock

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.92, while it was recorded at 33.83 for the last single week of trading, and 42.17 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.30 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 20.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$9,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alcoa Corporation [AA]