ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] Revenue clocked in at $182.40 million, down -51.82% YTD: What’s Next?

ADC Therapeutics SA [NYSE: ADCT] price plunged by -21.94 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ADC Therapeutics Announces Voluntary Pause of Enrollment in the Phase 2 LOTIS-9 Clinical Trial of ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) and Rituximab in Unfit or Frail Previously Untreated DLBCL Patients.

The voluntary action was taken by the Company after a recent review of aggregate data of the 40 patients enrolled in the trial and consultation with the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) which signaled potentially excessive respiratory-related events. These respiratory-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) included seven Grade 5 fatal events and five Grade 3 or Grade 4 respiratory-related TEAEs. As per investigator assessment, eleven of the twelve events (including six of the seven Grade 5 fatal events) were individually assessed as unlikely or unrelated to study drug. Four out of the five Grade 3 or Grade 4 events have since resolved and the patients have completed treatment per protocol. The cause of these events remains under further investigation.

A sum of 3820907 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 375.30K shares. ADC Therapeutics SA shares reached a high of $1.96 and dropped to a low of $1.82 until finishing in the latest session at $1.85.

The one-year ADCT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.17. The average equity rating for ADCT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADCT shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ADC Therapeutics SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADC Therapeutics SA is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

ADCT Stock Performance Analysis:

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.95. With this latest performance, ADCT shares dropped by -26.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADC Therapeutics SA Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.62 and a Gross Margin at +96.75. ADC Therapeutics SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.22.

Return on Total Capital for ADCT is now -48.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.29. Additionally, ADCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.ADC Therapeutics SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

ADCT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADC Therapeutics SA go to -3.10%.

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] Insider Position Details