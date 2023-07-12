Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $13

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ABOS] surged by $1.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.39 during the day while it closed the day at $6.00. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Kineta Expands Board of Directors with Biotech Industry Leaders Kim Drapkin and Scott Dylla.

“Kim and Scott’s extensive strategic, financial and clinical expertise, paired with their proven track records of leading commercial and development-stage biopharmaceutical companies, make them strong additions to our Board of Directors,” said Shawn Iadonato, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kineta. “I am looking forward to working closely with them as we enter this exciting time in Kineta’s evolution as a clinical stage public company, creating new opportunities for cancer patients with unmet needs, the company and our shareholders.”.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 20.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABOS stock has inclined by 56.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.50% and gained 11.11% year-on date.

The market cap for ABOS stock reached $245.70 million, with 41.02 million shares outstanding and 34.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 192.75K shares, ABOS reached a trading volume of 4911250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABOS shares is $14.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

ABOS stock trade performance evaluation

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.97. With this latest performance, ABOS shares gained by 23.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.08.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 9.70%.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS]: Insider Ownership positions