XP Inc. [XP] is 48.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] traded at a low on 07/10/23, posting a -3.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.75. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that XP Inc. Announces Termination of Shareholders Agreement.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today the termination of its shareholders agreement executed between XP Control LLC, General Atlantic (XP) Bermuda (“GA”), LP, Itaúsa S.A. (“Itaúsa”), São Carlos Investimentos Ltd. (“São Carlos”), São Marcos Investimentos Ltd. (“São Marcos” and, together with Itaúsa and São Carlos, the “Iupar Group”), ITB Holding Ltd. (“ITB”) and Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Itaú Holding” and, together with ITB, “Itaú”), originally expected to continue until October, 2026. This termination was agreed to between the shareholders and strengthens XP Inc.’s corporate governance practices and the composition of its board of directors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4815884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XP Inc. stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.83%.

The market cap for XP stock reached $12.26 billion, with 536.10 million shares outstanding and 420.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 4815884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $22.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.13.

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.66 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 23.29 for the last single week of trading, and 16.52 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 15.16%.

