why Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.03

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] jumped around 1.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.83 at the close of the session, up 5.58%. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Teladoc Health to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Conference Call DetailsThe conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code # 447516. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=51877. A live audio webcast will also be available online at https://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Teladoc Health Inc. stock is now 0.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDOC Stock saw the intraday high of $23.86 and lowest of $22.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.66, which means current price is +10.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 6085345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $30.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 83.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has TDOC stock performed recently?

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.60, while it was recorded at 23.82 for the last single week of trading, and 26.27 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.45 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -567.53.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.77. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$2,439,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]