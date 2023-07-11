why Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.87

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.67 at the close of the session, up 0.08%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 9:16 AM that Fifth Third’s 2022 Sustainability Report Shares Progress on Priorities, Goals.

.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today published its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report is an annual update on the Company’s progress against its five sustainability priorities: keeping the customer at the center, strengthening its communities, delivering on its commitment to employees, promoting inclusion and diversity, and addressing climate change.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock is now -18.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FITB Stock saw the intraday high of $26.815 and lowest of $26.3899 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.06, which means current price is +20.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 5467435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $30.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.91.

How has FITB stock performed recently?

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.58, while it was recorded at 26.59 for the last single week of trading, and 31.01 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.21. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.11. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $126,508 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Insider trade positions for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]