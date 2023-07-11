Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] jumped around 0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.45 at the close of the session, up 3.92%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Grab Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 2023 Revenue grew 130% year-over-year to $525 million1.

Q1 2023 Loss for the period improved by 43% year-over-year to $250 million.

Grab Holdings Limited stock is now 7.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRAB Stock saw the intraday high of $3.46 and lowest of $3.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.03, which means current price is +30.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.68M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 13158426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has GRAB stock performed recently?

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.09 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.95 and a Gross Margin at +5.37. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRAB is now -14.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.67. Additionally, GRAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]