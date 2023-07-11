Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] gained 0.63% or 0.67 points to close at $107.02 with a heavy trading volume of 5259449 shares. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Shaping the Future of Abbott and Healthcare.

At Abbott, sustainability starts with our purpose – helping people lead fuller lives through better health. That’s how Abbott can make the biggest impact on people’s lives and deliver sustainable, responsible business growth in the years to come.

Our 2022 Global Sustainability Report highlights the meaningful progress we’ve made toward achieving our 2030 Sustainability Plan and demonstrates how we’re working to improve the lives of 3 billion people each year by the decade’s end.

It opened the trading session at $106.58, the shares rose to $107.75 and dropped to $106.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABT points out that the company has recorded -3.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, ABT reached to a volume of 5259449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $123.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 54.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ABT stock

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.83, while it was recorded at 107.03 for the last single week of trading, and 105.04 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.14. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.82.

Return on Total Capital for ABT is now 15.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.92. Additionally, ABT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] managed to generate an average of $60,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to -2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Abbott Laboratories [ABT]