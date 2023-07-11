UiPath Inc. [PATH] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 billion, up 34.30% YTD: What’s Next?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] closed the trading session at $17.07. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Unlocking the True Potential of AI with Automation: UiPath Reveals Expanded Generative AI and Specialized AI Offerings.

New capabilities enable organizations to unleash AI-powered automation to targeted business challenges.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced its latest AI-powered automation features that accelerate customers’ ability to discover, automate, and operate automations at scale through Generative AI and Specialized AI.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.30 percent and weekly performance of 3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.74M shares, PATH reached to a volume of 7550301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $18.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 101.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

PATH stock trade performance evaluation

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.13, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 14.49 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.70%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Insider Ownership positions