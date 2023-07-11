The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Stock trading around $35.40 per share: What’s Next?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.28%. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on Aug. 2, 2023.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. A press release and supplemental materials, including a pre-recorded management discussion, will be issued before the market opens. Kraft Heinz management will then host a live question-and-answer session with analysts beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and audio of Kraft Heinz’s question-and-answer session can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

Over the last 12 months, KHC stock dropped by -7.04%. The one-year The Kraft Heinz Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.09. The average equity rating for KHC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.69 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 781.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, KHC stock reached a trading volume of 11608699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $43.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

KHC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.87 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.93, while it was recorded at 35.64 for the last single week of trading, and 38.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kraft Heinz Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to 5.55%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Insider Position Details