The AES Corporation [AES] Is Currently -0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] slipped around -0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.02 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM that AES Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) will host a conference call on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to review its second quarter 2023 financial results.

The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. It will be open to the media and the public in a listen-only mode by telephone and webcast. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-833-470-1428 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-404-975-4839. The Participant Access Code for this call is 636658. Internet access to the conference call and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Presentations and Webcasts.”.

The AES Corporation stock is now -26.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AES Stock saw the intraday high of $21.225 and lowest of $20.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.89, which means current price is +7.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 6638306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AES Corporation [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

How has AES stock performed recently?

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.13, while it was recorded at 21.15 for the last single week of trading, and 24.66 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.55 and a Gross Margin at +20.19. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.33.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.92. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,382.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of -$60,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation [AES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for The AES Corporation [AES]