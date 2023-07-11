TD Cowen lifts Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] price surged by 5.42 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Luminar To Provide Q2’23 Quarterly Business Update on August 8.

Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced it will provide its quarterly business update and report financials for the second quarter of 2023 following the close of the market on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Luminar Founder and CEO, Austin Russell, and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss business and financial results followed by a live Q&A session.

A sum of 6994111 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.45M shares. Luminar Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $7.30 and dropped to a low of $6.71 until finishing in the latest session at $7.20.

The one-year LAZR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.88. The average equity rating for LAZR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $11.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.78.

LAZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 6.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1135.44 and a Gross Margin at -148.13. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -64.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Insider Position Details