Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Is Currently -0.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $169.65 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Snowflake Concludes its Largest Data, Apps, and AI Event with New Innovations that Bring Generative AI to Customers’ Data and Enable Organizations to Build Apps at Scale.

Snowflake Summit 2023 becomes largest in-person Snowflake conference to-date with nearly 12,000 global in-person attendees, 440+ sessions, 250+ customer speakers, 200+ ecosystem partners, and more.

Snowflake Summit 2024 will be hosted in San Francisco, June 3-6, 2024, welcoming the annual user conference back to the Bay Area where it was originally founded.

Snowflake Inc. represents 324.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.80 billion with the latest information. SNOW stock price has been found in the range of $162.60 to $170.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 6845975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $192.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 8.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 91.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.68, while it was recorded at 172.40 for the last single week of trading, and 155.07 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]