Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Is Currently 3.68 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] traded at a high on 07/10/23, posting a 3.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.82. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Senseonics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Section 711(a).

On July 3, 2023, Senseonics Compensation Committee granted 4 new non-executive employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 66,000 shares of the Company’s common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.7924 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American on July 3, 2023. In each case, 25% of the shares underlying the options will vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remainder vesting in monthly installments over the subsequent three year period, in all cases contingent on such employee’s continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5030902 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Senseonics Holdings Inc. stands at 6.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.80%.

The market cap for SENS stock reached $375.21 million, with 497.47 million shares outstanding and 435.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 5030902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has SENS stock performed recently?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.09. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7232, while it was recorded at 0.7866 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9608 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.63. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +867.16.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.87. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of $1,174,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]