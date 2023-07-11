Scotiabank lifts Realty Income Corporation [O] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] loss -0.42% on the last trading session, reaching $59.32 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Realty Income Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the company will release its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market closes on August 2, 2023. The company will host its conference call on August 3, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the operating results.

To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1264 (United States) or (412) 317-5632 (International). When prompted, please ask for the Realty Income conference call.

Realty Income Corporation represents 660.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.16 billion with the latest information. O stock price has been found in the range of $59.175 to $59.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, O reached a trading volume of 4833332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $69.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.59, while it was recorded at 59.92 for the last single week of trading, and 62.48 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]