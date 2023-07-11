Roku Inc. [ROKU] Is Currently 8.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 8.02% or 5.04 points to close at $67.87 with a heavy trading volume of 8216710 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Formula E Expands Existing Partnership with CBS Sports, Strikes U.S. Streaming Rights Deal with Roku.

Expanded partnership with CBS Sports will mean more races available on U.S. TV than ever before.

Roku lands its first-ever live sports rights package, becoming the streaming home of Formula E in the U.S. with both live and on-demand replays of races available on America’s #1 TV streaming platform* starting next season.

It opened the trading session at $63.03, the shares rose to $67.93 and dropped to $62.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROKU points out that the company has recorded 58.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 8216710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $67.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.81.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.73, while it was recorded at 64.54 for the last single week of trading, and 57.44 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]