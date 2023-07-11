Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Is Currently 0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.16 at the close of the session, up 0.93%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release second-quarter 2023 earnings before market open on Friday, August 4, 2023 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 6281237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $16.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PAGP stock performed recently?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.25 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 14.91 for the last single week of trading, and 13.09 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]