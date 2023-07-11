PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $93

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $70.14 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PDD Holdings Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

PDD Holdings Inc. stock is now -13.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PDD Stock saw the intraday high of $71.17 and lowest of $69.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 106.38, which means current price is +17.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 5238567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $107.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.01.

How has PDD stock performed recently?

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.56, while it was recorded at 70.19 for the last single week of trading, and 75.47 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98.

PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 19.84%.

Insider trade positions for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]