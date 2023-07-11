ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Is Currently 2.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] gained 2.87% on the last trading session, reaching $95.98 price per share at the time. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Enovix Announces Appointment of Joseph Malchow and Bernard Gutmann to Its Board of Directors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation represents 431.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.14 billion with the latest information. ON stock price has been found in the range of $93.55 to $96.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 4794595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $96.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 29.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ON stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.72 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.05, while it was recorded at 94.33 for the last single week of trading, and 75.13 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $61,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 6.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]