New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $11

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.87%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON JULY 27TH.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on August 24, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NYCB stock rose by 21.94%. The one-year New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.53. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.17 billion, with 686.91 million shares outstanding and 672.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.05M shares, NYCB stock reached a trading volume of 8139140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.26.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.39 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 243.13. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $85,634 per employee.

NYCB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details