Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX] is 75.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nanobiotix S.A. [NASDAQ: NBTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 27.22%. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 2:00 AM that NANOBIOTIX Announces License Agreement for Worldwide Co-development and Commercialization of Potential First-In-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3.

NBTXR3 is currently being evaluated in several studies across solid tumor indications including NANORAY-312, a global Phase 3 pivotal study evaluating NBTXR3 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer. NBTXR3 is also being evaluated for its potential as a systemic agent in combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors for patients with metastatic cancers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, NBTX stock dropped by -9.15%. The one-year Nanobiotix S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.58. The average equity rating for NBTX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $218.27 million, with 34.88 million shares outstanding and 33.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 810.85K shares, NBTX stock reached a trading volume of 8853675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBTX shares is $8.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nanobiotix S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nanobiotix S.A. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.70.

NBTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.22. With this latest performance, NBTX shares gained by 30.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nanobiotix S.A. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NBTX is now -102.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -132.54. Additionally, NBTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 203.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX] managed to generate an average of -$559,225 per employee.

Nanobiotix S.A. [NBTX] Insider Position Details