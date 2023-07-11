Mattel Inc. [MAT] moved up 2.49: Why It’s Important

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.42%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mattel Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Date.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a webcast conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast and accompanying slides will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. To listen to the webcast, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.

Over the last 12 months, MAT stock dropped by -8.90%. The one-year Mattel Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.46. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.22 billion, with 354.94 million shares outstanding and 352.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, MAT stock reached a trading volume of 6253267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $22.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.42. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.46 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.48, while it was recorded at 20.28 for the last single week of trading, and 18.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 14.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.96. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

MAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 5.10%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] Insider Position Details