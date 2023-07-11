Market cap of Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] reaches 2.13M – now what?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] price plunged by -35.22 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 8:42 AM that Tivic Health Announces Pricing of $1.8 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, “Company”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 32,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.055 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $1.8 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses. Tivic intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent, on a reasonable best-efforts basis for the offering.

A sum of 54030080 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.28M shares. Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $0.075 and dropped to a low of $0.059 until finishing in the latest session at $0.07.

The one-year TIVC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.67.

Guru’s Opinion on Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

TIVC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.96. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -27.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.82 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1183, while it was recorded at 0.1013 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6447 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tivic Health Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] Insider Position Details