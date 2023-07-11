Market cap of Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] reaches 19.46M – now what?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, down -19.23%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Tattooed Chef Intends to file for Voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection and Pursue a Sale of Assets Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

In accordance with the sale process under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code, the Company will market its assets and solicit competing bids from interested parties. The bidding process is designed to achieve the highest and best price for the Company’s assets. The Company will manage the bidding process and evaluate any bids received, in consultation with its advisors and as overseen by the Bankruptcy Court. The Company seeks to complete an expedited sale process, with any sales subject to review by creditors and approval by the Bankruptcy Court.

Tattooed Chef Inc. stock is now -82.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTCF Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2498 and lowest of $0.2095 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.43, which means current price is +0.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, TTCF reached a trading volume of 10207564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has TTCF stock performed recently?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.54. With this latest performance, TTCF shares dropped by -64.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.08 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7656, while it was recorded at 0.2673 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8919 for the last 200 days.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.78 and a Gross Margin at -5.80. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.04.

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]