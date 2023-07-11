Market cap of Shineco Inc. [SISI] reaches 6.95M – now what?

Shineco Inc. [NASDAQ: SISI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.68%. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Shineco Subsidiary Receives Marketing Approval from China’s Regulatory Body for its Cardiac 5-Minute Test.

Registration with the NMPA, China’s Regulatory Equivalent to the FDA, is a Prerequisite to Marketing and Distribution.

Over the last 12 months, SISI stock dropped by -73.05%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.95 million, with 20.52 million shares outstanding and 11.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.18K shares, SISI stock reached a trading volume of 25247957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shineco Inc. [SISI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shineco Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

SISI Stock Performance Analysis:

Shineco Inc. [SISI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, SISI shares dropped by -34.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for Shineco Inc. [SISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4818, while it was recorded at 0.3221 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9048 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shineco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shineco Inc. [SISI] shares currently have an operating margin of -928.28 and a Gross Margin at -1.67. Shineco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1125.09.

Return on Total Capital for SISI is now -36.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shineco Inc. [SISI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.65. Additionally, SISI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shineco Inc. [SISI] managed to generate an average of -$332,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Shineco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Shineco Inc. [SISI] Insider Position Details