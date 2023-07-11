Market cap of Prestige Wealth Inc. [PWM] reaches 226.80M – now what?

Prestige Wealth Inc. [NASDAQ: PWM] price surged by 32.01 percent to reach at $6.11. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Prestige Wealth Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Prestige Wealth Inc. (Nasdaq: PWM) (the “Company” or “Prestige Wealth”), a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per share. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 6, 2023 under the ticker symbol “PWM.”.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$5.0 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

A sum of 20219842 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.91M shares. Prestige Wealth Inc. shares reached a high of $30.92 and dropped to a low of $13.14 until finishing in the latest session at $25.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prestige Wealth Inc. is set at 12.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 108.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.50.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

