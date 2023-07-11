Market cap of Mobilicom Limited [MOB] reaches 26.87M – now what?

Mobilicom Limited [NASDAQ: MOB] traded at a high on 07/10/23, posting a 88.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.82. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Mobilicom Secures Commercial Scale Purchase Order from U.S. Tier-1 Manufacturer for Initial Production of Drones for the U.S. DOD.

Teledyne-FLIR, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of small-sized drones and robotics, has integrated SkyHopper PRO into its new small-sized drone platform.

Progression from design win to production and commercial sales to the U.S. DOD as end customer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 91242299 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mobilicom Limited stands at 10.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.30%.

The market cap for MOB stock reached $26.87 million, with 4.84 million shares outstanding and 4.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 77.75K shares, MOB reached a trading volume of 91242299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobilicom Limited [MOB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobilicom Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79.

How has MOB stock performed recently?

Mobilicom Limited [MOB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.31. With this latest performance, MOB shares gained by 93.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.99 for Mobilicom Limited [MOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3800, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4000 for the last 200 days.

Mobilicom Limited [MOB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobilicom Limited [MOB] shares currently have an operating margin of -270.62 and a Gross Margin at +35.70. Mobilicom Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.67.

Return on Total Capital for MOB is now -56.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobilicom Limited [MOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.43. Additionally, MOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Insider trade positions for Mobilicom Limited [MOB]