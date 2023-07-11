Market cap of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] reaches 1.08B – now what?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] price plunged by -7.95 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that GrafTech Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company” or “GrafTech”), a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel, today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s environmental, social, and governance efforts and initiatives.

“We are pleased to present GrafTech’s 2022 Sustainability Report and are proud of our progress and ongoing contributions towards the sustainability of steel,” said Marcel Kessler, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We remain fully committed to advancing our sustainability efforts across our global organization and believe that this work supports our industry-leading position and competitive advantage, optimally positioning GrafTech for long-term growth and benefits for all stakeholders.”.

A sum of 5351657 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.43M shares. GrafTech International Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.65 and dropped to a low of $4.14 until finishing in the latest session at $4.17.

The one-year EAF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.67. The average equity rating for EAF stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $5.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EAF Stock Performance Analysis:

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.26. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -15.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrafTech International Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.28 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.89.

Return on Total Capital for EAF is now 39.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 212.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.73. Additionally, EAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] managed to generate an average of $284,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

EAF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Insider Position Details