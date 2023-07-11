Market cap of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] reaches 5.10M – now what?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.20%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Crown Fiber Optics Secures New $85 Million Project.

Crown’s Sixth Customer This Year for Project in Idaho.

Over the last 12 months, CRKN stock dropped by -90.81%. The average equity rating for CRKN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.10 million, with 50.71 million shares outstanding and 40.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.89M shares, CRKN stock reached a trading volume of 7403945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 231.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CRKN Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.20. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -32.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1511, while it was recorded at 0.1164 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2035 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Fundamentals:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Insider Position Details