Market cap of 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] reaches 1.13M – now what?

1847 Holdings LLC [AMEX: EFSH] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.25 during the day while it closed the day at $0.23. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that 1847 Projects Revenue of Approximately $20 Million for the Second Quarter of 2023 Representing a 54% Increase Over the Same Period in 2022.

Reaffirming 2023 revenue guidance to exceed $90 million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

1847 Holdings LLC (“1847” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today provided preliminary revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2023. The Company currently projects revenue for the second quarter of 2023 of approximately $20 million, representing year-over-year growth of 54% vs the second quarter 2022. Revenue projections for the second quarter of 2023 have not been reviewed or audited.

1847 Holdings LLC stock has also loss -39.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EFSH stock has declined by -71.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.20% and lost -87.28% year-on date.

The market cap for EFSH stock reached $1.13 million, with 4.42 million shares outstanding and 3.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 458.61K shares, EFSH reached a trading volume of 12740342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Holdings LLC is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

EFSH stock trade performance evaluation

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.62. With this latest performance, EFSH shares dropped by -46.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.88 for 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4661, while it was recorded at 0.2516 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3835 for the last 200 days.

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.73 and a Gross Margin at +8.45. 1847 Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -499.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.97.

1847 Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]: Insider Ownership positions