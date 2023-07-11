Market Analysts see Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] falling to $1.35. Time to buy?

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] gained 10.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.76 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM that Terran Orbital Customer Rivada Meets Rigorous Review for International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Waiver to Deploy Constellation.

U.N. Regulator Finds Rivada Meets Criteria to Launch Satellite Constellations Beginning 2026.

On Thursday, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) congratulated its customer Rivada Space Networks for receiving a waiver from regulators at the International Telecommunications Union.

Terran Orbital Corporation represents 144.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $223.52 million with the latest information. LLAP stock price has been found in the range of $1.59 to $1.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 5581468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05.

Trading performance analysis for LLAP stock

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.33. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 29.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5004, while it was recorded at 1.5460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9093 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]